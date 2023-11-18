WORLD CUP FINAL 2023 DECODING INNINGS PROGRESSION AHEAD OF THE MARQUEE CLASH BETWEEN INDIA AND AUSTRALIA

Hyderabad: Although individual performances often help teams ensure victories in specific matches, a collective effort helps them to win tournaments. So far we have witnessed the same with India's dominance in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

In the World Cup 2023, India and Australia's performances in all three phases of the game either with the bat or bowl has resulted in another meeting in the summit clash of the ICC event.

India have reached the final with 10 wins from 10 matches including a semi-final victory against New Zealand. Australia, on the other hand, after a disappointing start to the tournament, won eight games on the trot to reach the final. Let's have a look at how both the teams have fared in the tournament in different phases of the game and its impact on their performance.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is taking on opposition bowlers from the word go and is giving blistering starts to the team. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and other batters are capitalising on the start provided by the hitman to set the mammoth targets. Notably, India has scored the most runs (654) averaging 65.40 at a strike rate of 109, which is the best amongst all the participating teams so far in the tournament. Bowlers also have some exceptional figures claiming 21 wickets in the tournament with a best average of 20.67 and an economy of 4.34 striking at every 29th ball in the powerplay.

India are the second-best side with regards to the performance of the batting unit in the middle overs amassing 163.8 runs on an average per innings at a moderate strike rate of 95.62 and have lost only 23 wickets. Bowlers have picked the second most wickets (47) at an average of 26.62 with an economy of 4.78 and India is the only team to concede less than 100 sixes in the tournament so far(95).

India are just placed behind South Africa in terms of their performance at the fag end of the innings scoring 518 runs at an average of 34.53 and a magnificent strike rate of 141.92 across eight games. India bowlers have been pretty lethal in the death overs claiming 28 wickets and have leaked runs at an economy of less than six (5.93). Indian bowlers have taken wickets after every 12.64 balls in the slog overs.

Pat Cummins-led Australia are also not far away from India's clinical performances. They have scored 620 runs in the powerplay throughout the tournament with an average of 62.00 at a strike rate of 124.51. However, the Aussies have picked only 13 wickets with an average of 36.54 inside the first 10 overs. They had taken almost eight overs to pick a wicket but have managed to build some pressure on batters leaking runs at just 4.75 runs per over.