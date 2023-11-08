Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar posted on X, formerly known as 'Twitter', "Life and cricket have many parallels. Sometimes, like a spring, what pulls you back is also what propels you forward. During yesterday’s game, Maxwell’s cramps constrained his footwork. He had to stay put at the crease, but that enabled him to have a steady head, watch the ball closely and let his hand-eye coordination do the work, backed by exceptional bat-speed. Different formats of the game, and stages of the game require different footwork. And sometimes, no footwork becomes great footwork too."