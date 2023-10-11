Hyderabad: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gifted a jersey to the groundsmen of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday after scripting the biggest-ever successful run chase in Cricket World Cup history to beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

On Tuesday, after the match against Sri Lanka, captain Babar Azam and Co thanked each one of the Ground staff of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as it was their last day in Hyderabad. Pakistan captain gifted ground staff a Pakistan Cricket World Cup jersey.

Later, Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Rizwan were also spotted taking group pictures with ground staff.

Talking about the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka clash, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis's quick hundreds helped Sri Lanka record a significant total of 344/9 in their first innings.

In reply to the chase, Pakistan lost two early wickets of Imam ul Haq and skipper Babar Azam in the first 10 overs. However, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique's centuries laid the groundwork with a 176-run third-wicket standoff and sealed their outstanding six-wicket victory with 10 balls remaining after struggling at just 37/2 after eight overs.

The Pakistan team is yet to face a defeat at the ongoing Cricket World Cup, with a remarkable win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday following their impressive win first-up against the Netherlands.

The visitors have played two warm-up matches here and two ODI World Cup 2023 group-stage matches in Hyderabad. They will now proceed to other cities for their group stage matches.

Pakistan’s next match is scheduled in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium where they will clash with their arch-rivals and World Cup hosts India on October 14.