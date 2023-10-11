CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 RECORDS SHATTERED SO FAR

Hyderabad: When Mohammed Rizwan hit the winning runs against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Tuesday late night, Pakistan entered the records books.

So far, eight matches have taken place in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, which started on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, a few major batting records have already been shattered. A few of those and other records have been created:

1. South Africa posted 428 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This is now the highest team total in the history of the World Cup.

2. South Africa's Aiden Markram recorded the fastest hundred in the World Cup. He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the league game and scored his century only in 49 balls.

3. The South African versus Sri Lanka game, which was won by the former saw another record being created. The highest match aggregate of the World Cup - 754 runs was scored in this game.

4. On Tuesday, Pakistan chased the highest Target in the history of the World Cup. Pakistan due to the hundreds by Mohammed Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique chased the 345-run target in a thrilling contest. Earlier the record was held by the Netherlands when they chased 328 against England in the 2011 World Cup in Bengaluru.

5. The Pakistan versus Sri Lanka match was the first instance In the history of the World Cups, where there were four centuries from both teams. While Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis and S Sadeera Samarawickrama slammed hundreds, for Pakistan it was Abdullah Shafique and Mohammed Rizwan, who reached the three-figure mark. The South Africa versus Sri Lanka was a game when for the first time three centuries from a team were recorded in the World match with Quinton De Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markaram slamming hundreds.

6. Mohammed Rizwan's unbeaten 131 on Tuesday night at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium was the highest score by a Pakistani wicketkeeper in ODIs. He surpassed the record held by Kamran Akmal, who had smashed 124 against West Indies at Brisbane in 2005.

7. Pakistan now have won all eight games played against Sri Lanka in the World Cups, which is a record in itself.