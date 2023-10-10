Hyderabad : It is a clash between two Asian teams. Pakistan, who opened their World Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note, take on Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here.

Sri Lanka, who had a disappointing start to their campaign, will look for their first win in the marquee tournament. It is a battle between the 1992 World Champions and the 1996 World Champions. Sri Lanka has not been able to defeat Pakistan a single time in the history of ODI World Cups. They have played seven games and the Men in Green have always emerged victorious. The Babar Azam-led side would be more than keen to keep the record intact.