ICC Cricket World Cup | PAK VS SL - Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bat
Published: 28 minutes ago
Hyderabad: It is a clash between two Asian teams. Pakistan, who opened their World Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note, take on Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here.
Sri Lanka, who had a disappointing start to their campaign, will look for their first win in the marquee tournament. It is a battle between the 1992 World Champions and the 1996 World Champions. Sri Lanka has not been able to defeat Pakistan a single time in the history of ODI World Cups. They have played seven games and the Men in Green have always emerged victorious. The Babar Azam-led side would be more than keen to keep the record intact.
- 1.56 pm
The National Anthem of both the teams are played at the Stadium. Sri Lankan openers come out in the middle.
- 1.36 pm
Team: Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(captain), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
- 1.30 pm
Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first. Sri Lanka has made one change to their playing eleven with Maheesh Theekshana coming in for Kasun Rajitha. Pakistan also has made one change with Abdullah Shafique playing in place of Fakhar Zaman.