CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 FIVE EXPLOSIVE BANGLADESH PLAYERS WHO CAN SHINE

Hyderabad: Bangladesh is known for its strong exploits in big tournaments. The players of this team perform amazingly with a ball and bat on important occasions. They have defeated a strong team like India in the 2007 ODI World Cup. Bangladesh has even beaten strong teams like South Africa in the Super 8. Pakistan was also stunned by Bangladesh in the 1999 World Cup. Taking the players of this team lightly can prove costly. So before this World Cup, we are going to tell you about the five of their key players.

1. Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is one of the world's best all-rounders, is one of the key players. Shakib does not give any chance to the opposition batters to score runs, he also plays a crucial role with the willow. Shakib is known for his elegant fours and towering sixes. Shakib has so far taken 308 wickets in 240 ODIs with an economy of 4.44. Apart from this, he has scored 7,384 runs an average of 37.7.

2. Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh's experienced batter and stumper Mushfiqur Rahim is the key player. As soon as Mushfiqur comes on the field, he hits fours and sixes. He is known for his explosive batting. Apart from this, he also shows leopard-like agility in wicket-keeping. He is often seen taking brilliant catches and doing excellent stumping. Mushfiqur Rahim has so far scored 7,406 runs in 256 ODIs with the help of nine centuries and 46 fifties at an average of 37.03 and a strike rate of 79.62. He has taken 222 catches and effected 10 run-outs and 55 stumpings.

3. Mustafizur Rahman

Even world-class batsmen kneel before Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur is known for his excellent cutters and has a great mix of pace. Apart from taking wickets in the initial overs, he also prevents any team from scoring big by bowling lethal in the death overs. He has always performed brilliantly on Indian tracks. He has also been effective in the Indian Premier League. Mustafizur has taken 156 wickets in 93 ODIs with an economy of 5.07.

4. Mehdi Hasan Miraj

For Bangladesh, Mehdi Hasan Miraj scatters the wickets of the opposing batsmen with the ball and at the same time, he is also seen hitting sixes of big bowlers with the bat. He had performed brilliantly for the team with the bat in the recently held Asia Cup 2023. Miraj can wreak havoc on Indian pitches with his excellent off-spin balls. So, with the same bat also you can hit sixes from your opponents. So far, he has scored 1046 runs for Bangladesh in 80 ODI matches with an average of 23.24 with the help of 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries. Apart from this, he has taken 91 wickets with the ball with an excellent economy of 4.73.

5. Liton Das

Liton Das can emerge as a dangerous batter. Das is known for his aggressive batting style. He has shown his skills by playing many explosive innings. He batted brilliantly against India in the T20 World Cup 2022. Das has so far scored 2,250 runs in 77 ODIs with an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 87.61 with five centuries and 10 half-centuries.