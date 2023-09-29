Hyderabad: Bangladesh has always been a side that shows a lot of promise to emerge as one of the top teams in world cricket but slipped to being an ordinary team. However, the World Cup 2023 has brought an opportunity for them to prove themselves as a strong side and they would like to capitalise on it for sure.

Bangladesh has been one of such sides, who showed a lot of promise in world cricket but failed to deliver up to their potential. They displayed a hot and cold form upsetting some big teams in the World Cup while losing against inferior teams on a few occasions.

Their win against Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup, who were finalists of the edition, showed that they have it in them to topple big teams. Next, in 2007 they first knocked India out of the tournament and then secured a victory over South Africa in the Super Eight. In the coming years, they scored wins over England, South Africa and West Indies but never progressed to the semi-final of the competition.

In recent times, Bangladesh cricket has been surrounded by controversy around the exclusion of Tamim Iqbal, but they would like to focus on the game while avoiding outside developments.

Strength

Spin all-rounders in the team are going to be the strongest aspect of the Bangladesh unit. Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best all-rounders in the world and he will be leading their spin attack and exploiting the helpful nature of the Indian pitches. Apart from him, Mehidy Hasan Miraz has the ability to showcase his batting skills. Also, Bangladesh has spin options like Mahmudullah who can also contribute some overs.

Going through the team combination, the presence of multiple spin options might help Bangladesh register some significant victories in the tournament as it is being played in India. Thus, a lot will rely on their spin all-rounders for Bangladesh to achieve success.

Weakness

Tamim Iqbal not playing in the tournament can weaken their whole batting unit as the opening combination will be affected as he has been a quality player for the national side. In his absence, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das are the best bet to open but that combination might leave some gaps in the middle order. Thus, Tamim Iqbal's exclusion will also add some responsibility on the shoulders of Towhid Hridoy, who might have to take a lead role in the middle order.

Bangladesh will be also playing without the services of Ebadot Hossain and his key role in the pace department will be majorly missed. He has scalped 22 wickets from 11 ODI innings so far and the team will need someone to showcase similar wicket-taking skills in his absence.

Opportunity

Towhid Hridoy is one of the emerging batters in the domestic circuit but he hasn't been able to play a big knock at the global stage. He has amassed 518 runs from 17 fixtures so far with an average of 37. The World Cup will be a huge opportunity for the right-handed batter to showcase his capabilities and thus, the batter can play a pivotal role in the middle order.

Tanzid Hasan is another batter who has amassed 1,305 List-A runs and will have an opportunity to score a plethora of runs in the tournament in case the Bangladesh team backs him for the opening slot. Also, Tanzim Hasan Sakib is another 20-year-old youngster, who will have a chance to prove their mettle.

Threat