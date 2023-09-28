Hyderabad: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has revealed that he would throw in his towel in cricket, across all formats after the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has spoken about this in an interview ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Here is what he said in the interview: "As far as international career is concerned, what I see at this moment is up to the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is the ODI format. The T20 format is up to the 2024 World Cup and that's it. As far as the Test goes, maybe sooner, maybe after the World Cup."

Shakib was speaking to sports channel T-sports about his retirement plans, on Wednesday.

Won't captain after World Cup- He said he might retire from all formats at the same and said the future is unpredictable. He said his plans were rooted based on the present and that he was not for reigning with full authority when he was offered captaincy.

"Maybe I will retire from three formats at the same time and no one can tell about the future but at this moment I have such an idea." I never wanted full authority when captaincy was offered, he said. Shakib said he will not lead the side beyond the 2023 ODI World Cup hosted in India.

The captaincy stress- "Papon (Nazmul) bhai and team management said that they need me as captain. Not for me, but for the team, and I agreed. If I am not the captain, life is much easier for me. What value is captaincy adding to my career? If I were not the captain, it would be easier for me. I would bowl for 10 overs, bat, and stay relaxed," he said.

Tamim Iqbal is behaving childishly- Shakib said that Tamim Iqbal is making a fuss about not being picked for the World Cup squad and termed his behaviour as "childish". Tamim, in a press conference, said not his injuries but Bangaldesh Cricket Board's 'dirty game' is the reason why he wasn't picked. Shakib dismissed as rumours the claims that he was responsible for choosing Mahmudullah over Tamim for the World Cup squad.

Shakib was appointed as a captain after Bangladesh's full-time captain Tamim Iqbal suffered a back injury ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.