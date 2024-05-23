'If Common Man Said What PM Is Saying, You'd Take Him to Psychiatrist': Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressing an election rally in New Delhi on Thursday, May 23 (Rahul Gandhi X handle)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's 'sent by God' remark, claiming that if an ordinary person had made statements Modi has been making recently, they would be taken to a psychiatrist.

Gandhi's jibe was targeted at PM's remarks in a recent interview to a news channel in which he had claimed that he was not "born biologically," adding that "I am getting this energy as God sent me to do His work."

"If any common man says the things that the Prime Minister is saying these days, you would take him straight to a psychiatrist," Rahul Gandhi posted on X where he also shared a video of part of his poll speech.

"The country's Prime Minister in front of his lackeys during an interview openly claims that 'I am not biological, I have been sent by God for a mission. If anyone on the street tells you this, how would you respond. You would tell the person, 'spare me and let me do my work'. But his stooges praise him with 'Wah Wah Wah," Gandhi said as he addressed a poll rally in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden.

"It is strange that this 'person who was sent by God' only works for 22 people. PM Modi does everything as per Ambani and Adani's wishes... They give all the assets of the country, like railways, ports, airports, etc., to Adani. At the same time, when poor people ask for loan waivers, roads, hospitals, education, etc., Narendra Modi does nothing,” Gandhi said.

He also claimed that the BJP always wanted to "tear and throw away" the Constitution and asserted that the Lok Sabha elections this time is a fight to safeguard it.

"These people (BJP) have always wanted to tear and throw it (Constitution) away. They never accepted the Indian Constitution or the Indian flag. In this election, finally, they have accepted that they want to change it," he charged.

"In this election, the fight is for safeguarding the Indian Constitution. It is not simply a book; our Constitution carries thousands of years of the ideological heritage of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Nehru ji," the Congress leader said.

The former Congress president said the BJP has finally "accepted" in this election that it wanted to change the Constitution. However, the BJP will have to face the opposition and crores of people of the country if it tried to change the Constitution, he said. "I want to tell them (BJP) you don't have the dare to do it (change Constitution). You will have to face us and the crores of people of India if you attempt it," Gandhi added.

The Election Commission had on Wednesday asked the Congress to ensure that its star campaigners and candidates do not make statements which give a false impression that the Constitution may be abolished or sold. Thursday is the last day of campaigning in the city. Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4.

What did Modi say in the interview?

Being interviewed by a news channel in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha Constituency, the PM said, "Pehle jab tak maa zinda thi, mujhe lagta tha ki shayad biologically mujhe janam diya gaya hai. Maa ke jaane ke baad in saare anubhavo ko mai jod kar dekhta hoon to mai convince ho chuka hu, galat ho sakta hoon, aalochak, left log toh meri dhajjiya uda denge, mere baal noch lenge…mai convince ho chuka hoon ki parmatma ne mujhe bheja hai. Yeh urja biological shareer se nahi mili hai... Main kuch nahi hun. Main instrument hun..." (When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God had sent me. I could be wrong. My critics, the left-leaning people would rip me apart and pull my hair for this remark. This energy is not from a biological body...I am nothing. I am just an instrument).