Bailable Warrant Issued Against AAP's Sanjay Singh For Missing Court Hearing

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Pandey said the Aam Aadmi party leader has missed several hearings in the past and Magistrate Shubham Verma has ordered a bailable warrant against him for his absence.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (ANI Photo)

Sultanpur: An MP-MLA court here on Thursday issued a bailable warrant against AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for not being present for the hearing of a three-year-old case against him for violating COVID-19 norms.

Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Pandey said the Aam Aadmi party leader has missed several hearings in the past and Magistrate Shubham Verma has ordered a bailable warrant against him for his absence. The case refers to an FIR lodged against Singh on April 13, 2021, the lawyer said.

The Rajya Sabha MP is alleged to have held a meeting of the AAP that was attended by 50-60 people in Hasanpur village without permission, Pandey said. He is accused of violating for violating Epidemic Disease Act and other laws, the lawyer said. After investigation, police filed a chargesheet in the court against Sanjay Singh, Maqsood Ansari, Salim Ansari, Jagdish Yadav, Maqsood, Sukai, Dharmaraj, Zeeshan, Sehban, Sikandar, Jalil and Ajay.

The other accused in the case have got bail but Singh has missed several hearings, including the one on Thursday, he said. Pandey said the next hearing in the case is on June 29.

