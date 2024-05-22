'PM Modi's Friend Adani Looted Crores by Selling Low-Grade Coal at 3x Price': Rahul's Big Charge

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP-led government in the centre for its alleged close ties with industrialist Gautam Adani, who has been accused of carrying out a coal scam in India, according to a report by a leading English business daily.

In the post, Gandhi used a screenshot of the article from the daily with a small write-up, "A huge coal scam has come to light in the BJP government. Through this scam that has been going on for years, Modi ji's dear friend Adani has looted thousands of crores of rupees by selling low-grade coal at three times the price, the price of which has been paid by the common public from their own pockets by paying expensive electricity bills. Will the Prime Minister tell how many tempos were used to keep ED, CBI and IT quiet on this open corruption? After June 4, the Indian government will investigate this mega scam and account for every penny looted from the public."

The post received mixed reactions with some netizens coming out in support of Gandhi while others criticising him. While one user said,"The public is demanding an account of all the scams you (Congress) have committed, return the public's money." Another user said," Alexa, what is the condition of the country? This time INDI Alliance will win 300 seats while BJP will be reduced to 150."

Earlier, while holding an election rally held in Telangana’s Karimnagar on May 8, PM Narendra Modi had alleged Gandhi had “suddenly” stopped mentioning industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani since the announcement of the 2024 Indian Lok Sabha elections. He also claimed that the grand old party has received “tempo filled with money” from these businessmen.

“Friends, for the past five years, you must have noticed that the prince of Congress (referring to Rahul Gandhi) has been repeating one chant as soon as he wakes up. But ever since this Rafale issue was grounded, he has been chanting a new prayer. For years he kept repeating the issue — industrialists, industrialists, industrialists — and then slowly started saying Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani. But since the elections were announced, he has stopped abusing Ambani-Adani," the PM had said.