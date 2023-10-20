Hyderabad: With OnePlus setting its foot in the market of foldable smartphones, the two heavyweights, OnePlus and Samsung, are all geared up for a head-to-head showdown between their foldable pieces - the OnePlus Open and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Here's the detailed comparison between the two impressive smartphones, which at plain sight seem similar. However, there may be certain differences which you should know and make a decision before buying the premium smartphones.

Design and Build Quality- The OnePlus Open boasts a sleek and minimalist design with a foldable AMOLED display. The device is constructed with premium materials, including a sturdy hinge mechanism, making it feel like a luxury gadget.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 continues the tradition of Samsung's foldable devices with a sophisticated design and build. The refined hinge and durable frame are signs of Samsung's commitment to delivering a robust, high-quality product.

Display- Foldable smartphones are always ranked for their displays. These two phones feature impressive foldable displays. The OnePlus Open offers a 7.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, dishing out vibrant colors and sharp details.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a larger 7.7-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display, ensuring a more immersive viewing experience. While the difference may not be massive, those who prioritise larger screens might lean towards the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Performance- The OnePlus Open is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, delivering a blazing-fast performance. It's coupled with a generous RAM besides offering an external storage option, ensuring smooth multitasking while making ample space for your files.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 also employs top-tier hardware, utilising Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2200 chipset or Snapdragon equivalent. Performance is unlikely to be a concern on either device.

Camera- OnePlus Open boasts a versatile camera setup, including a 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The camera system is capable of capturing stunning photos and videos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a similar setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 40MP under-display front camera, ensuring impressive photography and video capabilities.

Battery life- The OnePlus Open comes with a 4,500mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage with ease. Whereas, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a slightly larger 4,800mAh battery, offering comparable battery life. Impressively, both devices support fast charging and wireless charging.

Software and features- OnePlus Open runs on OxygenOS, known for its near-stock Android experience with a few customisations. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 uses Samsung's One UI, providing a feature-rich, user-friendly interface. Both devices have software enhancements to take full advantage of their foldable displays, such as multitasking and app continuity.

Price- Price is often a deciding factor, and here the OnePlus Open may have an edge. It tends to be slightly more affordable compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, making it an attractive option for those looking for a premium foldable experience without breaking the bank. The OnePlus Open is priced at ₹1,39,999 while the Samsung Z Fold 5 starts at ₹1,54,999 for the 256GB storage variant.