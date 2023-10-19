New Delhi: In its 9th edition of the Google for India event, the tech giant announced multiple products and services which will contribute to the country's growth. Google also announced that it is planning to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India intending to start with the Pixel 8, and expecting these devices to start to roll out in 2024, joining India’s “Make in India” initiative.

Important updates from the "Google for India" event-

Google made a remarkable announcement, confirming that the Pixel series of smartphones will be manufactured in India, including Pixel 8. The first India-made Pixel devices will be coming to market in 2024, joining India’s “Make in India” initiative. YouTube focusing on credibility- YouTube is launching the new watch page for news in 11 Indian languages. This brand new feature will algorithmically organise video content related to a specific news story from credible sources for the users.

Google Pay has prevented scams worth 12,000 crores in India. The company has taken down 3,500 predatory lending apps. Google Play Protect in India is now even more powerful and comes with enhanced real-time code-level scanning. India is 3rd largest market for premium smartphones- Google declared that India is the 3rd largest market for premium smartphones. India has been a truly special place for Android and learnings from India have helped Google to make Android better for everyone. There has been an amazing response for the Pixel 8 and the Pixel Watch 2 in India, India is ranked third for premium smartphones with over 50 per cent growth in 2022.

To help empower Indian internet users with skills to combat misinformation and embrace responsible online behavior, Google is providing a grant to Cyber Peace Foundation. GoogleMaps collaboration with ONDC- In a major development, GoogleMaps announced a collaboration with ONDC to facilitate metro ticket bookings on the app. This feature will roll out in the next few months across metros, as the service partners get integrated on the ONDC network.

In an announcement, Google said that in the coming weeks, generative AI experience in Search will help users in India easily navigate and access critical information of over 100 government schemes. Generative AI- Generative AI in Search will soon help users explore local places and things to do in a city more seamlessly. Search Generative Experience will also help you with specific details about certain places (such as whether it is wheelchair accessible) by incorporating users reviews.

Shivani Mohan, Senior Director, UX Research while talking about Google lens, said, "Google Lens has been helping Indians search for what they see, even when they may not have all the words. And over time, we have expanded its capabilities. Now, if you have questions about a skin condition, you can search for it on Google Lens." Build in India, Build for the World- Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & Country Head, Google India, emphasised on the idea of ‘Build in India, Build for the World’ and how it becomes a real possibility with the power of Generative AI. Gupta further said that Generative AI can synthesize, predict and create at a scale that has been unimaginable till now.

Google India posted on X saying "On October 19th, we will be sharing our vision for the next chapter of India's internet journey: from access to the internet, to success on the internet with the help of AI."