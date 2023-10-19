Hyderabad: OnePlus is on the cusp of unveiling its first ever foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, in the much anticipated event set to commence at 7.30 pm today.

The event, "Open for Everything," promises to be a spectacle, with OnePlus taking the stage to present the keynote, shedding light on the innovative features and capabilities that set their foldable phone apart from the competition. OnePlus has claimed that their entry into the foldable market "challenges the conventional norms" and "seeks to eliminate the trade-offs that often plague most foldable devices."

Live Stream Details for OnePlus Open Launch- To cater to the anticipation of tech enthusiasts and OnePlus fans, the company will live stream the "Open for Everything" event on its official YouTube channel, beginning at 7.30 pm today.

Just ahead of the event, there have been reports revealing the features of the yet to be launched foldable smartphone. According to the leaks, OnePlus Open is said to be built upon the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, backed by 16 GB RAM and a generous 512 GB internal storage. OnePlus has also ensured its buyers that the new foldable mobile, OnePlus Open will provide a "fast and smooth experience".

OnePlus Open: A Glimpse- As per a report, OnePlus Open could have a triple rear camera setup. There are also strong indications that this setup may include a periscope lens, a technology known for enhancing zoom capabilities and capturing stunning telephoto shots.

Additionally, leaked information points to the inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, offering convenient and secure unlocking. The device's display is also expected to feature a punch-hole camera, adding a modern touch to the OnePlus Open's aesthetics. If one were to believe these reports, we can anticipate an exceptional photography experience, improved biometric security, and a contemporary display that aligns with the flagship status of OnePlus devices.

Perhaps one of the most exciting feature surrounding the OnePlus Open is its camera setup. Reports suggest that the smartphone will boast a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera, all powered by Hasselblad technology.

Expected colours and price- As the launch day comes closer, speculation about the OnePlus Open's price is on rise. According to a recent report by WinFuture, the device is expected to be available in sleek black and vibrant green color variants, catering to diverse consumer preferences.