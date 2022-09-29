.

Watch: Neeraj Chopra plays Garba ahead of 36th National Games in Vadodara Published on: 13 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Adding to the festive vibes at the 36th National Games in Vadodara, Gujarat, India's star javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra was seen playing Garba with his fans during the Garba night celebration event here. Chopra surprised his fans by appearing at the event on Wednesday, adding to their enthusiasm and joy. Neeraj also spoke with the media about several aspects of his life and sports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games at a grand Opening Ceremony to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.