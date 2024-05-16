Man Fakes His Wife's Death, Applies for Her 'Death Certificate' in Uttar Pradesh

Shamli: In a shocking case of fraud which has come to light in Uttar Pradesh, a man applied to get the death certificate of her wife while she is still alive in Shamli district of the state, an official said. Police have launched an investigation into the fraud case.

The incident has come to light in Thana Bhawan area of Shamli district.

It is learnt that the accused identified as Salman, a resident of Mohalla Shahvilayat of Thana Bhawan area of Shamli, reached the Nagar Panchayat on Tuesday and applied to get the death certificate of his wife Sahista. According to an official, Salman told the officials at the Nagar Panchayat that his wife had died and he needs a death certificate in this regard.

Nagar Panchayat Executive Officer Jitendra Rana said that as part of routine verification, an inquiry was conducted with employee Mahfooz Ali regarding the application. During verification of the case, it was revealed that Salman's wife whom Salman had declared dead as Sahista is very much alive, Rana said. Accordingly, a complaint was lodged against the accused in the local police station, he added.

Inspector Satish Kumar, in-charge of Thana Bhavan police station, said that a complaint has been received from Nagar Panchayat Thana Bhavan regarding an attempt to get the death certificate of a woman on the basis of wrong information. “Legal action is being taken on in this regard. The police investigation is focused on why the accused wanted to get the death certificate of his wife made and what was the conspiracy behind this,” in-charge of Thana Bhavan police station said.

SP Shamli Abhishek said that the police station has been instructed to conduct necessary investigation and ensure legal action into the incident. The police are investigating the entire matter. At the same time, the employees are also surprised over the shocking case of fraud.

