ETV Bharat / state

Man Fakes His Wife's Death, Applies for Her 'Death Certificate' in Uttar Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Representational picture
Representational picture(ETV Bharat)

Police said that the accused approached the concerned Nagar Panchayat on Tuesday seeking the death certificate of her wife. During routine verification, it surfaced that the man had faked his wife's death with the Nagar Panchayat officials lodging a police complaint against him.

Shamli: In a shocking case of fraud which has come to light in Uttar Pradesh, a man applied to get the death certificate of her wife while she is still alive in Shamli district of the state, an official said. Police have launched an investigation into the fraud case.

The incident has come to light in Thana Bhawan area of Shamli district.

It is learnt that the accused identified as Salman, a resident of Mohalla Shahvilayat of Thana Bhawan area of Shamli, reached the Nagar Panchayat on Tuesday and applied to get the death certificate of his wife Sahista. According to an official, Salman told the officials at the Nagar Panchayat that his wife had died and he needs a death certificate in this regard.

Nagar Panchayat Executive Officer Jitendra Rana said that as part of routine verification, an inquiry was conducted with employee Mahfooz Ali regarding the application. During verification of the case, it was revealed that Salman's wife whom Salman had declared dead as Sahista is very much alive, Rana said. Accordingly, a complaint was lodged against the accused in the local police station, he added.

Inspector Satish Kumar, in-charge of Thana Bhavan police station, said that a complaint has been received from Nagar Panchayat Thana Bhavan regarding an attempt to get the death certificate of a woman on the basis of wrong information. “Legal action is being taken on in this regard. The police investigation is focused on why the accused wanted to get the death certificate of his wife made and what was the conspiracy behind this,” in-charge of Thana Bhavan police station said.

SP Shamli Abhishek said that the police station has been instructed to conduct necessary investigation and ensure legal action into the incident. The police are investigating the entire matter. At the same time, the employees are also surprised over the shocking case of fraud.

Read more:

TAGGED:

ALIVE WIFE DEATH CERTIFICATEDEATH CERTIFCATE OF ALIVE WIFEFAKE DEATH UTTAR PRADESHMAN FAKES WIFE DEATHFAKE DEATH CERTIFICATE UP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.