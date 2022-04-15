.

Published on: 29 minutes ago

The violence that took place at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh was captured on the CCTV. The footage shows rioters are seen pelting stones and chasing the people brandishing the swords during the the procession that was taken out as part of Sri Ram Navami fete. This video captured the violence that occurred behind the Ghati Road, Mullan Wadi Jama Masjid of Khargone. In this video, it can be seen a man attacking vehicles with a sword. However, the rioters are covering their faces while indulging in violence. The police took as many as 100 accused into their custody based on the CCTV footage. (Disclaimer: ETV Bharat does not vouch for the veracity of the video)