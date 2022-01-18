.

Watch: Himveers of ITBP playing volleyball at 14,000ft in snow Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were seen playing volleyball at 14,000 feet at a Border Out Post in Sikkim amid snow conditions. A video was tweeted by the handle of ITBP. "Himveers of ITBP playing Volleyball amid snow conditions at a BOP at 14 K feet in Sikkim," ITBP said in a tweet. Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir, shared a video of BSF jawans celebrating Bihu and dancing in the snow-covered mountains amid freezing temperatures in Kashmir's Keran village.