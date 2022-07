.

Watch: Giant python crawls up into second floor balcony in Haridwar Published on: 35 minutes ago

A python was found on the balcony on the second floor of a house in Haridwar. The incident took place at a teacher Deepak Nautiyal's house. Deepak immediately informed the Forest Department officials. The officials rushed to the spot and lured the snake out of its hiding spot. The snake was eventually caught and rescued by the officials