Kerala Police Set Up SIT To Probe Organ Trafficking Case

Kochi: Kerala Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the organ trafficking case after it was revealed that a youth arrested on Sunday is an agent of an organ trade gang.

The 10-member SIT is being led by Ernakulam Rural SP Vibhav Saxena. The accused, Saabith, was arrested from Kochin International Airport on Sunday. During interrogation, Saabith revealed his Hyderabad links to organ trade racket.

He told police that he joined the organ trade gang in Hyderabad at the age of 25. Initially, he had thought of selling his organs to earn money but later realised that he could get more money by working as an agent.

Police said, he had visited Sri Lanka in connection with organ trade and within five years he managed to earn in crores. Nearly 20 people were victimised by organ trafficking of whom 19 were from outside Kerala and one was from Palakkad. He said he earned Rs 10 lakh per person while connecting them to gang.

The investigating team has already collected his fingerprints to crosscheck whether there are other cases against him in anywhere else in India. Two persons, having connections with the accused have been interrogated. One is a young woman from Thrissur and the other a man. Police however have not disclosed their details.

The investigators are also gathering information about the victims. As this case has international links, there are chances of referring the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA), a source said.

