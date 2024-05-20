WATCH: Rekha, Kareena, Kiara, Sunny Deol Step out to Cast Vote in Mumbai's Lok Sabha Election 2024

Celebrities including veteran actor Rekha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Sunny Deol among others were papped in Mumbai to exercise their democratic right in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Rekha was spotted exiting a polling station after casting her vote. Meanwhile, Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen casting their vote at a polling station in the city. Kiara Advani, after her Cannes debut, returned to Mumbai and was snapped casting her vote on Monday. Sunny Deol, too, was clicked outside a polling booth, where he not only exercised his democratic right but also took a moment to ask if the photographers present had fulfilled their civic duty. Additionally, Ananya Panday, accompanied by her parents, Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey, arrived to cast their vote.