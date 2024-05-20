WATCH: Rekha, Kareena, Kiara, Sunny Deol Step out to Cast Vote in Mumbai's Lok Sabha Election 2024

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

thumbnail
Rekha, Kareena, Kiara, Sunny Deol Cast Vote in Mumbai (Video source: ANI)

Celebrities including veteran actor Rekha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Sunny Deol among others were papped in Mumbai to exercise their democratic right in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Rekha was spotted exiting a polling station after casting her vote. Meanwhile, Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen casting their vote at a polling station in the city. Kiara Advani, after her Cannes debut, returned to Mumbai and was snapped casting her vote on Monday. Sunny Deol, too, was clicked outside a polling booth, where he not only exercised his democratic right but also took a moment to ask if the photographers present had fulfilled their civic duty. Additionally, Ananya Panday, accompanied by her parents, Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey, arrived to cast their vote. 

TAGGED:

REKHAKAREENA KAPOOR KHANSUNNY DEOLLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024BOLLYWOOD CELEBS CAST VOTE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna and Georgia Andriani were spotted out and about in Mumbai. While Rashmika was spotted as she arrived in the city on May 21, Georgia was seen celebrating her birthday with the media.

Watch: Rashmika's Mumbai Visit Adds Buzz Around Sikandar, Georgia's Birthday Celebration with Paps

1 Min Read

May 21, 2024

Club brawl between youths and bouncers in Jaipur.

WATCH: Club Brawl between Youths and Bouncers in Jaipur; Case Lodged, Ex Minister's Nephew Accused

1 Min Read

May 21, 2024

The water level increased at 7 pm due to which the operator of the Poklane machine and two labourers engaged in embankment construction got stuck in the middle of the river.

Three Labourers Trapped Due to Rising Water Level in Ramganga River

1 Min Read

May 21, 2024

The leopards on the prowl are not creating panic in the city. Every day here people are seeing leopards somewhere or the other.

Leopard on the Prowl in Uttarakhand's Srinagar Area Creates Panic among Residents

2 Min Read

May 20, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.