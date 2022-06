.

Word Ocean Day: Sudarsan creates magic on Puri beach Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

World fame sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik created magic on Puri beach on the occasion of World Ocean Day. Pattnaik, along with students, created a beautiful sand sculpture with a message etched out on the sea shore. He also appealed to people to stop the use of plastics. People thronged the beach to see his sculpture.