Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Cast Vote in Mumbai - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

thumbnail
Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Cast Vote in Mumbai (Video Source: ANI)

Several Bollywood celebrities exercised their right to vote in Mumbai on Monday as polling for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections was held in the city. Varun Dhawan was spotted casting his vote, accompanied by his father, David Dhawan. Shilpa Shetty Kundra arrived in her luxurious car at the polling booth with her sister Shamita and mother Sunanda. Rakul Preet Singh and her husband Jacky Bhagnani also made their way to the polls to cast their vote. Sanjay Dutt, after casting his vote, urged everyone to come out and participate in the democratic process, proudly displaying his inked finger. 

