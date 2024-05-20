Leopard on the Prowl in Uttarakhand's Srinagar Area Creates Panic among Residents

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

thumbnail
People shooting a video of a leopard that is crossing the road in Uttarakhand's Srinagar Area (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Uttarakhand): The leopards on the prowl are not creating panic in the city. Every day here people are seeing leopards somewhere or the other. The situation is such that leopards are even coming into human settlements and carrying out deadly attacks on people. On Friday evening, a two-and-a-half-year-old kid was killed by a leopard in Srinagar.

In the latest development, people have once again seen a leopard. Some youths were going in a vehicle when they saw a leopard crossing the road. Immediately, they shot a video of the leopard roaming on the road at night.

On the other hand, the Forest Department is also trying to catch the leopard and officials installed three cages at three places here. Apart from that, they are keeping an eye on the movement of leopards with the help of seven trap cameras. A team of 15 members is also patrolling the Srinagar area. Despite this, the leopard is not being imprisoned in the cages of the Forest Department.

It may be recalled that leopard has attacked four children in Srinagar in six months. On February 5, 2024, four-year-old Ayaan was killed by Guldar near Srinagar; on the night of February 4, 11-year-old Ankit of Gwad village was killed; on April 5, seven-year-old Siya, a resident of Srikot, was fatally attacked by the leopard, she is still in coma. On May 17, two-and-a-half-year-old Suraj was attacked and killed by a leopard.

On February 22, the leopard had attacked nine people in a single day in the Chauras area. Five women and four forest workers were seriously injured in the leopard attack. However, the leopard was killed.  

Forest Range Officer Lalit Mohan Negi said that trap cameras have been installed at three places to catch the leopard. Its activities are being watched with the help of seven trap cameras. Along with this, a 15-member quick response team has also been deployed in Srinagar. 

TAGGED:

SRINAGAR AREA IN UTTARAKHANDLEOPARD ENTERING HUMAN HABITATSFOREST DEPARTMENT SETS UP CAGESLEOPARD ON THE PROWL IN SRINAGAR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna and Georgia Andriani were spotted out and about in Mumbai. While Rashmika was spotted as she arrived in the city on May 21, Georgia was seen celebrating her birthday with the media.

Watch: Rashmika's Mumbai Visit Adds Buzz Around Sikandar, Georgia's Birthday Celebration with Paps

1 Min Read

May 21, 2024

Club brawl between youths and bouncers in Jaipur.

WATCH: Club Brawl between Youths and Bouncers in Jaipur; Case Lodged, Ex Minister's Nephew Accused

1 Min Read

May 21, 2024

The water level increased at 7 pm due to which the operator of the Poklane machine and two labourers engaged in embankment construction got stuck in the middle of the river.

Three Labourers Trapped Due to Rising Water Level in Ramganga River

1 Min Read

May 21, 2024

WATCH: Rekha, Kareena, Kiara, Sunny Deol Step out to Cast Vote in Mumbai's Lok Sabha Elections 2024

WATCH: Rekha, Kareena, Kiara, Sunny Deol Step out to Cast Vote in Mumbai's Lok Sabha Election 2024

1 Min Read

May 20, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.