Leopard on the Prowl in Uttarakhand's Srinagar Area Creates Panic among Residents

Srinagar (Uttarakhand): The leopards on the prowl are not creating panic in the city. Every day here people are seeing leopards somewhere or the other. The situation is such that leopards are even coming into human settlements and carrying out deadly attacks on people. On Friday evening, a two-and-a-half-year-old kid was killed by a leopard in Srinagar.

In the latest development, people have once again seen a leopard. Some youths were going in a vehicle when they saw a leopard crossing the road. Immediately, they shot a video of the leopard roaming on the road at night.

On the other hand, the Forest Department is also trying to catch the leopard and officials installed three cages at three places here. Apart from that, they are keeping an eye on the movement of leopards with the help of seven trap cameras. A team of 15 members is also patrolling the Srinagar area. Despite this, the leopard is not being imprisoned in the cages of the Forest Department.

It may be recalled that leopard has attacked four children in Srinagar in six months. On February 5, 2024, four-year-old Ayaan was killed by Guldar near Srinagar; on the night of February 4, 11-year-old Ankit of Gwad village was killed; on April 5, seven-year-old Siya, a resident of Srikot, was fatally attacked by the leopard, she is still in coma. On May 17, two-and-a-half-year-old Suraj was attacked and killed by a leopard.

On February 22, the leopard had attacked nine people in a single day in the Chauras area. Five women and four forest workers were seriously injured in the leopard attack. However, the leopard was killed.

Forest Range Officer Lalit Mohan Negi said that trap cameras have been installed at three places to catch the leopard. Its activities are being watched with the help of seven trap cameras. Along with this, a 15-member quick response team has also been deployed in Srinagar.