Rhino hit by truck in Assam's Haldibari, CM shares video Published on: 13 minutes ago

A rhinoceros was hit by a truck in the Haldibari area of Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the video on Twitter. It shows the rhino being hit by a truck as it comes out of the woods. The rhino seems dazed by the hit. It then stands up and rushes back to the jungle but slips before gathering itself and walking back. In his tweet, the CM said the vehicle was intercepted and the driver was fined. 'Rhinos are our special friends; will not any infringement on their space,' he said. The CM added they are working on a special 32-km elevated corridor in Kaziranga.