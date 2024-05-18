ETV Bharat / bharat

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Advice to Engineers Amid Rise of Artificial Intelligence

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a force to reckon with that is revolutionising industries and transforming the future.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File photo: Eenadu)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has given good advice to software engineers in the wake of the emergence of Artificial Intelligence. He suggested that they should avoid rote learning and concentrate on understanding any subject deeply.

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has emerged as a force to reckon with, is revolutionising industries and transforming the future. This has caused serious concern among software engineers. They are afraid that they will not get jobs and the existing jobs will also be lost. In this backdrop, Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave some important instructions to the software engineers.

Avoid rote learning

Sundar Pichai suggested that anyone, who is a student should not do rote learning. In a recent interview, the interviewer asked Sundar Pichai to advise students on how should they succeed in interviews with FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google) companies, which are top tech companies. With this, Sundar Pichai clarified that rote learning is not good. He advised me to understand any subject deeply. Only then you will get real success. So, Sundar Pichai suggested that all software engineers should follow the same method.

Like 'Three Idiots'...

Sundar Pichai stated that there is a big difference between knowing and understanding a subject. He recalled a scene from the movie 'Three Idiots' to explain this difference. In a scene from the movie 'Three Idiots', a professor asks a student (hero) 'What is a machine?' Then he explains what a machine is in simple terms rather than a memorised definition. He explains how it works. Sundar Pichai said that this is what understanding means.

"One has to understand technology deeply. Only by doing so, one can transform properly. I believe that anything can be achieved if we work with dedication and commitment," said Sundar Pichai.

Love those foods...

In the same interview, when asked about his favourite Indian dishes, Sundar Pichai said that he likes recipes depending on the region. "When I was in Bengaluru, I used to eat dosa a lot. It was my favourite breakfast. When I was in Delhi, I used to eat 'chole bature' very much. In Mumbai, 'pav bhaji' is very good," he said.

