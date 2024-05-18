Exclusive: Envoy Garcetti Says US Supports India's Emergence as a Leading Global Power

New Delhi : In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti said the partnership between the United States and India is deeper and more expansive now than it’s ever been. He reiterated that US supports India’s emergence as a leading global power and a vital partner in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

It is worth mentioning that ambassador Garcetti has just completed 1 year as the envoy to India.

Excerpts from the interview: "This year has been historic for the relationship between our countries, and India has captured my heart for the rest of my life. The partnership between the United States and India is deeper and more expansive now than it’s ever been, and we’re working together on world-shaping initiatives that extend from the depths of the seabed to the furthest reaches of the stars", Garcetti told ETV Bharat.

The US envoy further said, "We have seen this play out in so many ways: the Prime Minister’s momentous official state visit to the White House; our leaders’ subsequent engagement at the G20 Leader’s Summit in New Delhi. A game-changing initiative to co-produce jet engines; a flourishing trade relationship; and more Indian students coming to study in the United States than ever before".

"What this does is give us a new foundation to build from, to launch our partnership even higher in the coming year. As the U.S. Ambassador, I’m excited for what we have done, but I’m even more excited for what we can achieve as we move forward together", added the US envoy to India.

When asked about the India-US ties and what can be expected, Garcetti said, "The U.S.-India relationship is one of the most consequential in the entire world. We fully support India’s emergence as a leading global power and a vital partner in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient".

"Our countries work together on the full range of priorities – increasing our prosperity, protecting our people, and addressing the most pressing global issues, like climate change", said the US ambassador to India.

He said that India, US are working together on an impressive list of initiatives to move the countries’ partnership forward and these include strengthening supply chains for semiconductors and other critical advanced technology; co-producing advanced defense components and systems; deepening longstanding cooperation in space by providing NASA training for Indian astronauts and launching joint satellites to observe the farthest reaches of the cosmos; Expanding research and education partnerships and exchanges between India-US universities, to identify tomorrow’s solutions in agriculture, energy, health, and technology.

Sharing his experience with ETV Bharat on his being deployed as an envoy in India, Garcetti said, "One of the things that has been the most satisfying for me over the past year has been seeing the way that our friendship has deepened as we’ve worked together".

"Like any friends, we don’t always agree on every issue. But on both sides now there’s a clear understanding that the things that unite us – our shared dream, and the shared aspirations of our people – are much stronger than the things that divide us", he said, adding "When the United States and India work together, our relationship becomes multiplicative – it’s not the United States plus India, it’s the United States times India, bringing exponential benefits to our countries and the world".

On being asked about his future plans and strategies to augment strategic partnership in the changing global dynamics, Garcetti said, " This moment of global transition, from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine to the conflicts in the Middle East, have shown how profoundly developments in one part of the world can affect the entire world. It’s never been more important than it is today for our countries to work together to lay the foundation for lasting peace".

He said that India is a crucial partner and is vital to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. "Our countries share a vision of an Indo-Pacific that remains free and open, and becomes more connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient", added Garcetti.

He stressed that both the United States and India have suffered from terrorism, and we have a common interest in preventing terrorism across the globe. The United States has partnered with India to support civilian law enforcement, counterterrorism, maritime and border security, rule of law, and counternarcotics efforts.

India, US, Garcetti said regularly convenes a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to collaborate closely on a range of topics, including security, clean energy, and space. "Initiatives such as iCET, which includes INDUS-X, and the Strategic Trade Dialogue have fostered increased cooperation between U.S. and Indian defense industries", he added.

Last week, EAM Jaishankar said that the upward trajectory of India-US relations has not been impacted at all by allegations of an Indian link to a foiled assassination plot.

In November, the US charged an Indian national of conspiring to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.