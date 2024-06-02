ETV Bharat / sports

WATCH | Fan Breach Security to Meet Rohit During Warm-up Game

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 2, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

During the warm-up game between India and Bangladesh, a fan breached security to meet Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Subsequently, Rohit requested New York police to go easy on the spectator while they were escorting him out of the ground.

A fan breached security during India vs Bangladesh Warm-up Game (AP)

New York: Although India won the warm-up game against Bangladesh, the contest provided a talking point as a fan breached security and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma displayed a heartwarming gesture after it.

During the game, a fan breached the security to meet the Indian captain Rohit Sharma. In a video which is going viral, the incident occurred during Bangladesh’s chase against the Men in Blue. The fan managed to hug Rohit but was eventually taken down by two policemen and was handcuffed.

While he was being escorted out of the ground, Rohit urged New York police to go easy on him. The video went viral on social media and a lot of users reacted on it.

This was the third instance in the year when a fan breached security to meet the 37-year-old. The other two instances were during the home Test series against England and in Mumbai Indians’ first game of the IPL 2024.

Opting to bat first, India set a target of 182 for the opposition courtesy of a 32-ball 53 from wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and an aggressive knock of 40 runs from all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube picked a couple of wickets each and restricted the opposition on 122/9 in 20 overs.

The Men in Blue will start their campaign against Ireland on June 5 here and the team will be keen to end their ICC Trophy drought this time around.

TAGGED:

INDIA VS BANGLADESHFAN BREACH SECURITY TO MEET ROHITT20 WC 2024

