Watch: Railway bridge built in British era washed away due to heavy rainfall Published on: 47 minutes ago

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): Due to the torrential rain in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district since Friday, the British-era railway bridge was washed away in the Chakki Khad near Nurpur. Fortunately, no one was present on the bridge when there was a strong current in the ravine. However, the railways had already stopped the movement of trains by declaring the bridge unsafe. Railway officials had told that the bridge was to be repaired after the rain.