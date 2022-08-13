.

Largest Khadi national flag hoisted in Karnataka

A family with a farming background hoisted the largest national flag in a field in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Thursday. They did so to mark the 75th anniversary of Independent India and as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The family took up the initiative to encourage the people and educate them about the importance of the freedom movement. The national flag covers a total area of ​​3,750 square feet. The flag was made using hand-spun khadi fabric measuring 75 feet in length, 50 feet in width and weighs about 140 kg.