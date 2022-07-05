.

This temple got a whopping Rs 6 crore in donations in a day

Devotees offered a whopping over Rs 6 crore in donations at Sri Venkateswara Swami Vaari Temple on Monday. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent trust, manages the temple. On Monday, TTD collected over Rs 6 crore in daily donations. TTD's highest single-day collection was Rs 6.45 crore on July 26, 2018. This is the second time that Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy's one-day collection has crossed Rs 6 crore