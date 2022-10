.

Himachal upper reaches receive season's heaviest snowfall Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

High-altitude tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday witnessed the season's heaviest snowfall. Manali experienced overnight rains, pushing the mercury down by several notches. The Spiti and Lahaul valleys experienced moderate snowfall following heavy rains on Monday night. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of bad weather for the next two days.