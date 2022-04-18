.

Heartwarming incidents of communal harmony wins praise Published on: 17 minutes ago

Two heartwarming incidents of communal harmony took place in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and Katihar in Bihar. While in Chittorgarh members of the Muslim community were seen welcoming a Hanuman Jayanti procession with cheers and showering flowers, in Katihar people apparently from the Hindu community formed a human chain on a road where a mosque is located as a procession of Ram Navami passed by amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.