NDA will form a government for the third time, says PM Modi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the National Democratic Alliance's win is a win of 140 crore Indians. He also said that the win was of the slogan 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan. The Prime Minister was addressing BJP workers at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government for the third time at the Centre. He also said that the NDA's win was a victory of 140 crore Indians.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Modi said, "Today is holy and on this day, it is imminent that NDA will form the government for the third time. The countrymen have reposed faith in BJP and the NDA."

"Today's win is a win of the world's largest democracy. This is a win of the slogan - Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. This is a win of 140 crore Indians," the Prime Minister added.

He also congratulated the Election Commission of India for the successful conduct of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "I will also congratulate the Election Commission of India, who conducted the polls, with efficiency. Our security forces also worked hard," he said.

The PM also said that the NDA has also been successful in the Assembly polls held in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The PM said that the BJP will form a government in Odisha and it will be the first time that the saffron party will have a Chief Minister in the land of Lord Jagganath.

He also said that the BJP won its maiden seat in Kerala and the party workers in the state waited for this day for decades.

"In Telangana, our seats have doubled. In many states like Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal (Pradesh), Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, it is almost a clean sweep for the party," he said.

PM Modi also said that in Bihar under the leadership of state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, NDA has performed exceptionally well.He also said that the same was the case in Andhra Pradesh where NDA has done well under the leadership of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

"In 2024, with this guarantee, we sought blessings of the people from nooks and corners of the country. I bow before the people for the mandate. It is an emotional movement for me. After the demise of my mother, it was my first election.. wherever I went in the countries, women, mothers and sisters gave me immense love and I cannot describe it in words," the Prime Minister elaborated.

He said that the country has taken several key decisions in the last 10 years.

Last Updated : 13 hours ago

