.

Gujarat Titans take out victory parade on an open-top bus Published on: 42 minutes ago |

Updated on: 36 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

Thousands of fans on Monday flooded the city's streets as Gujarat Titans took out a victory parade on an open-top bus to celebrate their title triumph in a memorable maiden season in the IPL. On the same day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel hosted the state's newly-crowned Indian Premier League champions and felicitated them. "Got a chance to interact with players of IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. They presented me with a bat with the signatures of all squad members. The proceeds from it will be used in the education of the daughters of the state. Congratulations to all the players," the chief minister wrote on his Twitter handle. "This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it," Hardik had said after the triumph.