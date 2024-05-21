ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor Spills the Beans on Before-date Ritual That She Used to Follow

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 19 hours ago

At Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions in New Delihi, Janhvi Kapoor spills the beans on a pre-date ritual that she used to follow. The actor also discusses her role in Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The film arrives in theaters on May 31.
Janhvi Kapoor (ANI)

At Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions in New Delihi, Janhvi Kapoor spills the beans on a pre-date ritual that she used to follow. The actor also discusses her role in Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The film arrives in theaters on May 31.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals the before-date ritual that she used to follow (ANI)

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor, often in the limelight for her romantic escapades, has shared a pre-date ritual she once adhered to. The actor, currently in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, disclosed this nugget during the promotions of her upcoming movie Mr and Mrs Mahi in Delhi on May 21.

In the film helmed by Sharan Sharma, Janhvi portrays a doctor who discovers her cricketing prowess post-marriage, courtesy of her husband played by Rajkummar Rao. Amidst questions about the movie and her character, Janhvi also fielded inquiries about her rigorous training regime to embody a cricketer.

However, amidst the chatter surrounding Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi let slip an intriguing detail about her dating life. When probed about her stance on astrology, the actor confessed to checking zodiac sign compatibility before embarking on a date. She clarified that while she does believe in astrology, she wouldn't let a mismatched zodiac sign deter her from conversing with someone.

With the trailer of Mr and Mrs Mahi already out, anticipation among fans is palpable. Janhvi divulged the intense preparation she underwent for her role, involving arduous strength training and a demanding fitness regimen.

Mr & Mrs Mahi marks Janhvi's second collaboration with director Sharan Sharma, known for his work on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie also reunites her with Rajkummar Rao, following their successful pairing in Roohi. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is slated to hit theatres on May 31.

Read More

  1. Watch: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor Seek Divine Blessings Ahead of Mr & Mrs Mahi Release
  2. 'We Totally Fell in Love': Janhvi-Rajkummar Reveal First Reaction on Mr & Mrs Mahi Song Dekha Tenu
  3. Janhvi Admits Copying Zendaya; Spills on Not Picking up Jersey No 7 'Out of Respect' for Dhoni

TAGGED:

JNAHVI KAPOOR ON ASTROLOGYJANHVI KAPOOR ON DATINGMR AND MRS MAHI PROMOTIONSJANHVI KAPOOR BEFORE DATE RITUAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.