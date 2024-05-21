Watch: Janhvi Kapoor Spills the Beans on Before-date Ritual That She Used to Follow

Janhvi Kapoor reveals the before-date ritual that she used to follow (ANI)

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor, often in the limelight for her romantic escapades, has shared a pre-date ritual she once adhered to. The actor, currently in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, disclosed this nugget during the promotions of her upcoming movie Mr and Mrs Mahi in Delhi on May 21.

In the film helmed by Sharan Sharma, Janhvi portrays a doctor who discovers her cricketing prowess post-marriage, courtesy of her husband played by Rajkummar Rao. Amidst questions about the movie and her character, Janhvi also fielded inquiries about her rigorous training regime to embody a cricketer.

However, amidst the chatter surrounding Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi let slip an intriguing detail about her dating life. When probed about her stance on astrology, the actor confessed to checking zodiac sign compatibility before embarking on a date. She clarified that while she does believe in astrology, she wouldn't let a mismatched zodiac sign deter her from conversing with someone.

With the trailer of Mr and Mrs Mahi already out, anticipation among fans is palpable. Janhvi divulged the intense preparation she underwent for her role, involving arduous strength training and a demanding fitness regimen.

Mr & Mrs Mahi marks Janhvi's second collaboration with director Sharan Sharma, known for his work on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie also reunites her with Rajkummar Rao, following their successful pairing in Roohi. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is slated to hit theatres on May 31.