Did Janhvi Kapoor Just Confirm Dating Shikhar Pahariya? Her Necklace Hints so - Watch

Hyderabad: Webloids have been buzzing with rumours that Janhvi Kapoor is dating Shikhar Pahariya, although there's been no official confirmation. They're often spotted together, from temple visits to attending events like Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. Janhvi's recent appearance at her father Boney Kapoor's production venture Maidaan's screening seems to be a hint about their relationship, as she wore a necklace with 'Shiku'—a nod to Shikhar Pahariya.

Last night, Janhvi Kapoor attended the Maidaan screening looking serene and confident in off-white flared pants, a matching top, and heels. She caught everyone's eye with a necklace bearing the name 'Shiku', which refers to Shikhar Pahariya. In a candid moment on Koffee With Karan, Janhvi mentioned having Shikhar on her speed dial as 'Shiku'.

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar playfully teased Janhvi about her dating her history and rekindled romance with Shikhar Pahariya. To which Janhvi responded saying, "We’ve heard the song 'Nadaan parinde ghar aaja'; Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot, and I liked it."

In another amusing segment, Karan asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial. With enthusiasm, she mentioned 'Papa, Khushu, and Shikhuuu' (referring to Shikhar Pahariya), clarifying that they are just really good friends.

In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor also shared his admiration for Janhvi's rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. He spoke highly of Shikhar, emphasizing that he is not just an ex but a constant in their lives, being there for the family when needed.

On Janhvi's birthday, Shikhar posted heartfelt wishes on Instagram along with pictures of them together, including one in front of the Eiffel Tower, which added a romantic touch.

Now, shifting gears to Maidaan, the film is eagerly anticipated and stars Ajay Devgn in a biographical drama about Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The movie, set to release on April 11, also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.