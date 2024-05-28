Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Latest Posts yet Again Prove That They Are Romantics at Heart

Hyderabad: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan once again shower their fans with glimpses of their cherished moments. From sharing snippets of their holiday adventures to capturing random happy moments, the couple's social media presence is filled with love-infused posts. Their recent Instagram updates reaffirm their status as incurable romantics.

On May 28, Nayanthara posted a picture reminiscent of a scene from a romantic movie, captured during their holiday in Hong Kong. The image portrays Nayanthara and Vignesh taking a leisurely stroll through the streets of Lan Kwai Fong, with rain adding to the romantic ambiance. Nayanthara let the image speak for itself, accompanying it with heart emojis.

The post has left fans swooning, filling the comment section with expressions like "Perfect Together," "Wallpaper material," and "Couple goals."

Meanwhile, Vignesh, never one to shy away from expressing his love for Nayanthara, shared a beautiful picture of her on his Instagram Story, accompanied by a heartfelt confession of his affection.

In his latest post, Vignesh shared a close-up shot of Nayanthara, captured in a simple yet captivating manner, with the caption "Agathin azhagu mugathil theriyudhadi," translating to "the beauty of the soul reflects on the face."

Nayanthara in a candid click shared by Vignesh Shivan (Vignesh Shivan Instagram)

On the professional front, Nayanthara eagerly awaits the release of Test, a sports drama directed and produced by Sasikanth. The film features a star-studded cast including Madhavan, Siddarth, and Meera Jasmine. Additionally, Nayanthara has wrapped up shooting for Mannangatti Since 1960, helmed by debutant director Dude Vicky. She is also set to appear alongside Nivin Pauly in the Malayalam film Dear Students.

Recently, Nayanthara made headlines as she is being considered to portray the late vocalist MS Subbulakshmi in an upcoming biopic, alongside Trisha and Rashmika. Reports suggest that a Bengaluru-based production house is planning a grand-scale biopic on the legendary Carnatic musician, slated for release next year. However, the casting for the role of the iconic musician is yet to be finalised.