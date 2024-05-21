Deepthi Defies Her Insurmountable Disability; Breaks Record at World Para Championships

Hyderabad (Telangana) : In the dark alleys of adversity, where the echoes of poverty and prejudice reverberate, there emerges a tale of resilience and triumph embodied by Deepthi, the girl with intellectual disability who defied the odds to become a world champion in athletics. She got the distinction of becoming the first Indian to win gold in track event at world para championships.

Hailing from Kalleda village in Warangal district, Deepthi Jeevanji's journey is marked by struggles that would have deterred even the most determined souls. Born into a household where financial constraints were the norm and societal stigma against mental deficiency cast a shadow, Deepthi faced hurdles that seemed insurmountable.

But fate had other plans for Deepthi when she caught the eye of Nagpuri Ramesh, the chief coach of the Indian junior team, during a school meet in Telangana's Warangal. Recognizing her potential, Ramesh urged Deepthi's parents to send her to Hyderabad for training, a proposition hindered by their dire financial situation. It was the support of Ramesh and the intervention of the Eenadu CSR program 'Lakshya''s guide Pullela Gopichand that paved the way for Deepthi's journey to heights of success.

From humble beginnings to international acclaim, Deepthi's transformation is nothing short of extraordinary. With financial support and top-notch training, she ascended to the pinnacle of para-athletics, securing gold medals and smashing records on the global stage.

Her crowning moments include triumphs at the 2022 World Para Grand Prix in Morocco, where she clinched her first international gold in the T20 and 400m events, setting a new record in the T20 category. Her stellar performances continued at the Virtus Asian Games in Brisbane, where she dominated the 200 meters, clocking in at 26.82 seconds, and conquered the 400 meters in a breathtaking 57.58 seconds, both events earning her gold medals.

Amidst the accolades and adulation, Deepthi remains grounded, attributing her success to the unwavering support of her mentors, Gopichand and Ramesh, and the transformative impact of 'Lakshya.' With her sights set on the Paralympics, Deepthi's journey is far from over. Her resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit serve as an inspiration to all, proving that with perseverance and passion, victory knows no bounds.

As Deepthi's family basks in the glow of her achievements, welcomed by dignitaries and public representatives, her story serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the indomitable human spirit. In a world fraught with challenges, Deepthi's journey stands as a reminder that dreams, no matter how daunting, are within reach for those who dare to chase them.