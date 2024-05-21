ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Bike Mechanic Rolls Out Solar-Powered Two-Wheeler Innovation

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Telangana Bike Mechanic Rolls Out Solar-Powered Two-Wheeler Innovation
Mohammad Sharif, bike mechanic (ETV Bharat Picture)

The old proverb, 'necessity is the mother of invention' goes well with a mechanic from Telangana who converted his conventional bike into a solar-powered vehicle to cut down on his fuel expenses. By incurring an expense of around Rs 40,000 on his innovation he now spends only a fraction of his fuel cost.

Nalgonda: To reduce his expenses on fuel, Mohammad Sharif, from Telangana's Nalgonda district has converted his old bike into a solar-powered one. His remarkable innovation skills have landed him in spending only a fraction of the fuel cost.

Sharif, a bike mechanic has turned up to be an icon of innovation and is being applauded by people from far and near. The story of Sharif's innovation dates back to the time when the engine of his two-wheeler needed repair. He decided to devise a unique way to get rid of the recurring exorbitant fuel expenses. Thus, instead of opting for conventional repairs, he came up with a cost effective and environment-friendly solution.

He incorporated four 12-volt batteries and a solar panel onto his vehicle. This ingenious modification not only helped in doing away with the dependence on fossil fuels but also brought forward a sustainable mode of transportation.

Simplicity and efficiency are the two pillars of his innovation. His bike can achieve a mileage of approximately 40 kilometres when charged from morning to evening. Also, by integrating an electric vehicle motor battery, it acts as a backup power source, ensuring that the vehicle operates under all conditions.

Sharif's pioneering spirit extends beyond mere experimentation. He envisions a future where low-cost lithium batteries can propel vehicles with lower engine capacities to cover distances exceeding 100 kilometres.

With a modest investment of Rs 30,000 on batteries and Rs10,000 on a solar panel, Sharif has unlocked a realm of possibilities for individuals seeking affordable and environment-friendly modes of transportation.

As Sharif rides the roads of Nalgonda on his solar-powered creation, he inspires others to dream and innovate. His journey is a reminder that the path to sustainability begins with a single spark of creativity and with people like him leading way, a brighter and cleaner future is not much far.

Read More

  1. Explained | Solar Rooftop For Households: Target And Challenges
  2. India's primary energy demand will be doubled by 2045: PM Modi at India Energy Week
  3. Sitharaman Says 1 Cr Households Will Save up to Rs 18,000 Annually Under Rooftop Solar Scheme

TAGGED:

OLD BIKE INTO A SOLAR POWEREDTELANGANA BIKE MECHANICFUEL EXPENSESINNOVATIVE SOLAR POWERED BIKE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.