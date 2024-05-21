Telangana Bike Mechanic Rolls Out Solar-Powered Two-Wheeler Innovation

Nalgonda: To reduce his expenses on fuel, Mohammad Sharif, from Telangana's Nalgonda district has converted his old bike into a solar-powered one. His remarkable innovation skills have landed him in spending only a fraction of the fuel cost.

Sharif, a bike mechanic has turned up to be an icon of innovation and is being applauded by people from far and near. The story of Sharif's innovation dates back to the time when the engine of his two-wheeler needed repair. He decided to devise a unique way to get rid of the recurring exorbitant fuel expenses. Thus, instead of opting for conventional repairs, he came up with a cost effective and environment-friendly solution.

He incorporated four 12-volt batteries and a solar panel onto his vehicle. This ingenious modification not only helped in doing away with the dependence on fossil fuels but also brought forward a sustainable mode of transportation.

Simplicity and efficiency are the two pillars of his innovation. His bike can achieve a mileage of approximately 40 kilometres when charged from morning to evening. Also, by integrating an electric vehicle motor battery, it acts as a backup power source, ensuring that the vehicle operates under all conditions.

Sharif's pioneering spirit extends beyond mere experimentation. He envisions a future where low-cost lithium batteries can propel vehicles with lower engine capacities to cover distances exceeding 100 kilometres.

With a modest investment of Rs 30,000 on batteries and Rs10,000 on a solar panel, Sharif has unlocked a realm of possibilities for individuals seeking affordable and environment-friendly modes of transportation.

As Sharif rides the roads of Nalgonda on his solar-powered creation, he inspires others to dream and innovate. His journey is a reminder that the path to sustainability begins with a single spark of creativity and with people like him leading way, a brighter and cleaner future is not much far.