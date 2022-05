.

Watch: Golden tiger sighted in Assam's Kaziranga National Park Published on: 47 minutes ago

Footage of a golden tiger roaming among one-horned rhinoceroses in Assam's Kaziranga National Park has gone viral on social media. The clip was reportedly shot by a tourist from Bengaluru. Golden tigers are one of the rarest animals on earth. These big cats have stunning coats and are a breed of the Royal Bengal tigers. Their unique coloring is actually a genetic mutation.