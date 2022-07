.

A merry farewell to veteran female Home Guards

Urmila and Premlata, both home guards, were given a farewell for their service of three decades in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. Urmila had been working for 38 years and Premlatha for 34. The two home guards looked emotional on the day of their farewell as everyone showered them with flowers and danced to drumbeats.