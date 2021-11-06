.

Community centres being converted into CRPF camps



In view of the rise in militancy-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few months, the administration has significantly increased the deployment of security forces in Srinagar city. Following which the additional security personnel are being kept in various marriage and community centres of the city. All concerned departments have been taken in the loop and have been given directions accordingly. Currently, only a handful of centres (community halls) have been taken for security forces, while a survey of the remaining centres is being completed." ETV Bharat also conducted a reality check of these centres and it was learnt that CRPF personnel were putting up at Elahi Bagh and the Shutrashahi Community Centers. Also, bunkers are being erected currently. While on the other hand, the locals appeared worried following this development. As per the residents, they were not informed about the arrival of the forces due to which social events that were expected to take place in these centres will have to be cancelled.