.

Assam floods: 3 people dead due to landslides in Dima Hasao district Published on: 58 minutes ago

Heavy floods caused by a string of rains have wreaked havoc in Assam's Dima Hasao district. "Three people including a woman died in landslide incidents at Haflong area in Dima Hasao district on Saturday," informed Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday. SDMA also said that landslides have been reported so far from 12 villages in the district. 24,681 people of 94 villages in six districts - Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon, and Kamrup (Metro) have been affected due to floods.