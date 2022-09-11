.

A resident of the YSR district of Andhra Pradesh resorted to a unique means of protest demanding that the road in his village be repaired. He did not adopt the traditional means of protest such as road blockades or hunger strikes but simply lied on the muddy road and rolled around shouting slogans that the road be prepared. The protester, Rajesh, a resident of Somireddypalle panchayat of Brahmangarimatham Mandal in the district, staged the unique protest as the condition of the road was causing severe inconvenience to commuters in his village. Locals said that even though the village was set up about 40 years ago, no steps were taken by the district administration to repair the road.