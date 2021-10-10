.

Gujarat: 'All-men Garba' tradition still alive in Vadodara temple



An age-old tradition of 'all-men Garba' is practised in Mata Ambe Temple in the Mandvi area of Vadodara district of Gujarat, in which men perform the Garba while women sing sitting inside a jharokha. This tradition has been followed in the temple for over the last 400 years. Temple priest Durgesh said that the all-men Garba does not mean that females are prohibited to perform Garba. "Over 400 years back, it was not safe for women to participate in Garba at this temple at the late night. Earlier men would don sarees and dupattas and perform Garba in place of women in the courtyard of this temple, who would sing inside the Jharokhas. Women can also participate, but to maintain the age-old legacy they don't engage directly, instead, they join the celebrations by singing along," said the priest.