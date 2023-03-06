Kollam (Kerala): A close shave for a man, who had an epilepsy attack and fell while crossing a railway track. The 72-year-old man was dragged off the track moments before a speeding train passed. The incident happened on March 4 at 4.30 am in Kollam district of Kerala and the CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

Abdul Rahman, who pulled the elderly man from the track, was having tea at the nearby shop and when he saw the elderly collapsing, he rushed to the railway track and saved him from the freak mishap. The netizens lauded Rahman's bravery and the elderly man's narrow escape from death.