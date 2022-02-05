.

Country is ruled by a King and people are supposed to keep their mouths shut: Rahul Gandhi



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in Uttarakhand for garnering support for the party candidate in the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections. He was addressing Uttarakhandi Kisan Swabhiman Samvad at Udham Singh Nagar. Firing salvo on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul, said, this country is not ruled by a Prime Minister. "A King is ruling the country, and the King expects from its public to remain silent on any decision the Ruler takes. The King wants his people to keep their mouths shut. People are not supposed to comment on King's decision."