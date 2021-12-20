.

Kabul: Old blacksmith struggles as economy crumbles



Kabul: Haji Khalil has been a blacksmith in Kabul for more than 40 years, inheriting the business from his father. Throughout those years he has witnessed Afghanistan's turbulent history, from the Russian invasion in the late '70s and '80s, the American invasion in the early 2000's to the recent Taliban takeover. According to the United Nations' World Food Program, 22.8 million of Afghanistan's 38 million people already face acute food insecurity and malnutrition in the country is increasing.