Cars collide due to dense fog on Yamuna Expressway, five injured Published on: 1 hours ago



Dense fog on Saturday morning in Mathura resulted in a major pile-up as vehicles collided against each other. The incident took place near the Mont toll plaza of Yamuna Expressway in the district. Five persons were seriously injured in the incident. Soon after getting the information police reached the spot and the injured were rushed to a private hospital.